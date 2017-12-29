Football: Kane doubtful for Tottenham's trip to Swansea

REUTERS: Tottenham striker Harry Kane is doubtful for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Swansea City due to illness, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Kane, who has scored hat-tricks in consecutive games, missed training on Friday but the manager was hoping the England international will still have enough time to recover.

"He's at home, the doctor was at his house," Pochettino told a news conference.

"Will he be fit to face Swansea? We'll see. I don't know if he'll be available or not. We'll see how he reacts."

Fifth-placed Spurs have been able to welcome Victor Wanyama back to first-team training, however. Pochettino confirmed the Kenyan midfielder will be available for selection.

Wanyama could replace Mousa Dembele, who has not trained with the squad since Tottenham's 5-2 victory over Southampton on Boxing Day.

"He suffered a problem in his hip and groin," the manager said. "He asked to get off the pitch. Now we are assessing him. He's a doubt for Tuesday."

Swansea are languishing at the bottom of the table and have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal as manager, to replace Paul Clement.

