Football: Klopp in referee rage after Liverpool held by Everton

Sport

Football: Klopp in referee rage after Liverpool held by Everton

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (centre) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (right) talk with referee Craig Pawson (left) after Lovren conceded a penalty during the English Premier League football match against Everton on Dec 10, 2017. (Paul ELLIS/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed referee Craig Pawson for the controversial penalty decision that allowed Everton to escape with a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday (Dec 10).

Klopp was furious that Pawson awarded a 77th-minute spot-kick for Dejan Lovren's barge into Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wayne Rooney converted the penalty to claim his first Merseyside derby goal and cancel out Mohamed Salah's superb first-half opener.

"I don't understand why the ref is doing that. Lovren doesn't make a challenge. Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back," Klopp said in a tetchy television interview.

"If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

"I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football.

"I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously I am not in the mood to answer questions."

Klopp's surprise decision to rest in-form forwards Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino back-fired, but the German refused to accept any blame, opting to criticise Everton for a defensive display.

"Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn't have a shot on target bar the penalty," he said.

"Our performance was good. We didn't score often enough. I saw only one team playing. I can't believe the situation with all the challenges.

"We were clean and didn't make any fouls. There is always one nasty one - Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card."

On his team changes, Klopp added: "Twenty-one days, seven games. We can push them through until one is injured and then people say the squad is not deep enough.

"The players who came on did a brilliant job."

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark