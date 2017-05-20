Football: Late Aubameyang penalty sends Dortmund into the Champions League

BERLIN: Bundesliga top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a last-gasp winner to give Borussia Dortmund a 4-3 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday and secure their automatic Champions League group stage spot.

Aubameyang, who scored twice to be crowned top scorer with 31 goals, converted an 89th minute penalty in the final round of Bundesliga matches to see Dortmund finish third on 64 points and seal the big European bonus.

It left them two points clear of fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who drew 0-0 against Augsburg and will now go into the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Cologne beat Mainz 05 2-0 to secure fifth place and a Europa League spot next season, their first European foray in 25 years.

Hamburg SV made sure they would remain in the Bundesliga after Luca Waldschmidt scored the winner in the 88th minute to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 and leave the Wolves on the relegation playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)