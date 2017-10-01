Football: Late Richarlison header earns Watford a point at West Brom

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: A late injury-time header from Richarlison sealed a dramatic comeback for Watford as they held West Bromwich Albion to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom went ahead at the Hawthorns with striker Salomon Rondon scoring his first league goal of the campaign, before defender Jonny Evans doubled the lead with a header from close-range.

The visitors responded with a left-footed strike from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 37th minute after a neat layoff from Richarlison.

Marco Silva's Watford dominated the possession in the second-half but failed to create meaningful chances until Richarlison scored from a Jose Holebas free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

Doucoure, who claimed his third league goal of the season, believes his team's fighting spirit came to their rescue late in the match.

"You could see with Holebas, he was tackling five minutes before and then got the assist," the 24-year-old said.

"We kept believing until the end and that's what you get. We have to be thankful for the fans because they're always behind us."

The result means Watford maintained their unbeaten away record this season.

Following the international break, Watford host Arsenal on Oct. 14, while West Brom visit Leicester City two days later.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)