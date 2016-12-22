Football: Leicester chairman says Vardy's ban 'unfair'

LONDON: Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Wednesday rated England striker Jamie Vardy's three-match ban as 'unfair'.

Vardy received the suspension from the Football Association (FA) for his sending off against Stoke City at the weekend.

The FA on Tuesday rejected the ailing Premier League champion's claim of wrongful dismissal which hinged upon Vardy being off balance as he was harried by Glen Johnson when he challenged Stoke forward Mame Diouf just before the half-hour mark.

Referee Craig Pawson did not hesitate in showing him a red card for the two-footed challenge.

Srivaddhanaprabha wrote on Instagram: "I am so sorry for the unfair judgement of referee to Vardy and more sorry that our appeal was rejected. This kind of judgement distort the charming of English Premier.

"I spend a lot of time and effort to make my beloved LCFC a success, but this incident made me feel dispirit from football.

"Anyway, we move on now and it's time that we need to be unity together and cheer up (louder than before) to our team no matter what happen, we are fearless and never quit!"

Claudio Ranieri's side are struggling in 15th place, having won only four of their opening 17 league games of the campaign and are just three points above the relegation zone.

Vardy's suspension means Leicester will be without three key players for the game with Everton next Monday.

Defenders Christian Fuchs and Robert Huth will be absent as they each serve a one-match suspension for picking up their fifth bookings of the campaign in Saturday's ill-tempered Stoke match.

Vardy also misses the New Year's Eve meeting with West Ham and the trip to Middlesbrough on Jan 2.