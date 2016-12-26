Football: Leicester make masked protest over Vardy ban

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Leicester City's owners distributed around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks ahead of their game against Everton on Monday (Dec 26) in protest at the England striker's three-game suspension.

Vardy was banned by the Football Association after being sent off for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf during champions Leicester's recent 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Leicester had an appeal against the punishment rejected, which Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha described as "unfair".

Pictures circulating on social media showed rows of Vardy masks placed on the blue seats at Leicester's King Power Stadium ahead of their home game with Everton.

FA chairman Greg Clarke was due to attend the match.

Leicester go into the game 15th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.