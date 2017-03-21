Football: Leicester's Vardy says he received death threats after Ranieri's sacking

LONDON: England and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says his alleged role in getting Claudio Ranieri sacked after a terrible slump in form placed the champions in danger of relegation has earned him and his family death threats.

The 30-year-old - whose goals last season helped Leicester to the title and the one time non-league player a place in the England team - added it was barely credible the only punishment the perpetrators of the threats on Twitter received was a slap on the wrist.

"I read one story that said it (the meeting between several senior players and the club owner over Ranieri) was straight after the Sevilla game (a 2-1 first leg last 16 Champions League defeat in Spain which saw the Italian sacked soon after).

"It said I was personally involved in a meeting when I was actually sat in anti-doping for three hours," said Vardy, who was speaking at the England training camp ahead of a friendly on Wednesday with Germany.

Vardy, whose vigour and form have returned since Craig Shakespeare replaced Ranieri, said getting at him he could just about handle but attacking his family was another.

"Then of course the story is out there and people pick it up and jump on it and you're getting death threats about your family, kids, everything," he said.

"On social media, you name it - walking down the street. To be honest I get them every week.

"Football fans don't seem to like me. I just get on with it but when people are trying to cut your missus up while she's driving along, with the kids in the back of the car, it's not the best. It's happened plenty of times.

"It is terrifying. All that can happen is they get banned on Twitter. People get cut up but if there's no cameras you're screwed."