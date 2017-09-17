Football: Lewandowski scores twice in Bayern romp

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski netted twice on his 100th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich who brushed off their internal strife with a 4-0 hammering of Mainz on Saturday.

"We played really well and controlled the game from the first minute," said Lewandowski. "Everything worked out like we had planned it. When we're so flexible on the pitch, it makes it hard for any opponent to stop us."

Lewandowski has now netted 82 goals for Munich amidst reports he wants to join Real Madrid next season, but Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness laughed off the claim by Spanish newspaper AS.



"It's not April 1," quipped Bayern boss to broadcaster Sport1.



The rout left Bayern second in Germany's top flight, a point behind Hanover 96, who claimed the lead after four games with a 2-0 win over Hamburg on Friday.



This was a much improved performance from Bayern compared to last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim and Tuesday's lacklustre 3-0 win at home to 10-man Anderlecht in the Champions League.



"I'm happy. We had good combinations and created good chances. We did well," said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.



Arjen Robben had slammed Bayern's performance against the Belgians, while Lewandowski had added to the unrest by criticising the club's spending policy.



That came after Thomas Mueller had complained about being benched for the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.



However, all three scored against Mainz at Munich's Allianz Arena on Saturday.



Mueller opened the scoring after just 11 minutes when he drilled home Robben's pass on Bayern's first attack.



The flying Dutch winger added a second on 23 minutes when Joshua Kimmich's pass put him in behind the defence and he drilled his shot home.



Lewandowski then doubled the damage with two superb goals.



Kimmich released Mueller on the right wing, who put in a superb cross for the Poland striker to convert on 50 minutes.



Lewandowski grabbed his second and Bayern's fourth goal when he headed across Mainz's former Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler.



Franck Ribery started on Bayern's bench having thrown his shirt away in disgust after being substituted late against Anderlecht.



Borussia Dortmund can go top of the table on Sunday if they beat Cologne at home on Sunday.



KEITA SENT OFF



Liverpool-bound Naby Keita was sent off as fifth-placed RB Leipzig twice threw away the lead in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Germany striker Timo Werner scored his fifth goal for Leipzig this season early on before Thorgan Hazard netted a penalty for Gladbach.



French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin restored Leipzig's lead when his quick turn put him clear of the defence to fire home, but Lars Stindl equalised.



Keita, who will play for Liverpool next season, was sent off on 84 minutes for kicking Christoph Kramer in the face, which left the Germany midfielder with a cut on his face.



Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka scored the second-half winner as Schalke went third with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen.



The hosts took an early lead as Lamine Sane slammed home off his left foot on 20 minutes, but Bremen's former Tottenham Hotspur defender Milos Veljkovic then netted an own goal.



Goretzka's winning goal left Schalke third in the table with three wins from four games.



The defeat was extra bitter for Bremen who will be without Germany striker Max Kruse for the next eight weeks after he went off early with a broken leg.



VfB Stuttgart captain Christian Genter had to be stretchered off following a nasty collision with Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels late in his team's 1-0 home victory after Chadrac Akolo scored the winner.



Casteels's knee caught Gentner in the face and Stuttgart's team doctor reacted quickly on the pitch after the midfielder, whose face was covered in blood, had swallowed his tongue.



Brazil midfielder Caiuby scored what proved to be a superb winner with a long-range strike in Augsburg's 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt which moved his team up to sixth.

Collated German league results on Saturday:

Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0

Werder Bremen 1 Schalke 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Augsburg 2

VfB Stuttgart 1 Wolfsburg 0

RB Leipzig 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2