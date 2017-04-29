Football: Lim Kia Tong elected as new FAS president

SINGAPORE: Team LKT, led by Mr Lim Kia Tong, will head the leadership of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), after defeating the challenge led by Mr Bill Ng on Saturday (Apr 29).

The 64-year-old, who is a criminal litigation lawyer, overcame his rival Mr Ng from Team Game Changers by 17 votes after all of the 44 FAS affiliates had cast their vote at Black Box Auditorium.

Mr Lim's team won the election 30-13, with 1 spoilt vote, according to sources who witnessed the voting process.

With Team LKT winning the FAS election on Saturday, the new council will consist of Bernard Tan as the FAS’ deputy president, with Edwin Tong, Teo Hock Seng, S Thavaneson and Razali Saad taking up their vice-president roles. Individual council member candidates from Team LKT’s slate - Mr Forrest Li, Mr Dinesh Nair and Mr Darwin Jalil - were also voted in.



As Team LKT did not have a required female candidate on its slate, Tanjong Pager United women’s player Sharda Parvin has been deemed elected by acclamation, FAS said.