Football: Lionel Messi arrives in Singapore with Argentina squad

SINGAPORE: Fresh from their 1-0 victory against Brazil in the Melbourne Superclasico in Australia, Argentina's football team landed at Singapore's Changi Airport on Saturday evening (Jun 10) - with Lionel Messi in tow.





The Argentinian team is here to play a friendly against Singapore at the National Stadium next Tuesday (Jun 13), and it was reported earlier this week that Messi and his teammate Nicolas Otamendi could miss the friendly, as they wanted to prepare for their respective weddings.

It was unclear at the time he arrived if the Barcelona superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner would take to the pitch in the friendly with Singapore. However, Channel NewsAsia understands that Messi has since left for the airport.

Team Argentina, including Angel Di Maria (extreme right), arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport. (Photo: @Argentina/Twitter)

About 10 fans waited outside the private terminal at Changi Airport - some of them had camped out for seven hours - hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they zipped out of the airport grounds in a bus.



Fans waiting outside Changi Airport's CIP Terminal hoping to catch a glimpse of the football stars. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

"I just followed a few stars on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. And then I just calculated the time difference from Australia. We just we went to Terminal 3, Terminal 2, and then we ran here to see if we could find them for five seconds,” said 19-year-old Eshaan Bhosle.

Team Argentina players Angel Di Maria (front) and Nahuel Guzman (back). (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

Jasper Chai, 16, had also been hoping to get up close with the football stars: "It's a little bit disappointing, the fact that I couldn't get close to them. But it's just really a great experience to even see them, most of them just smiling and knowing that there are fans around that support them."

"From this trip (to the airport), I managed to make so many friends here. It's just amazing. Football is an international language,” he added.

The Argentina national team will be staying at Fullerton Hotel.

Sergio Romero arriving in Singapore for Tuesday's friendly. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

Coach Jorge Sampaoli's 23-man squad is a star-studded one, with Manchester United's Sergio Romero, Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala all set to start against Singapore in the friendly.



The match was organised to mark the Football Association of Singapore's 125th anniversary.

(Additional reporting by Nadia Jansen Hassan)