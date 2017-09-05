Football: Lions' Asian Cup hopes dimmed by 1-1 draw with Turkmenistan

SINGAPORE: The Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Turkmenistan at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday night (Sep 5), dimming their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup.

Singapore needed to win this fixture to lift themselves from the bottom of Group E, but were pegged by an equaliser 10 minutes from time.



The home side started promisingly, fielding three attackers up front in the form of Khairul Amri, Faris Ramli and Safuwan Baharudin in the first half, but they failed to convert their chances.

Really positive play from 🇸🇬 with new 3-4-3 formation, every player looking good in attack and tight in defence ⚽ https://t.co/jPHIz83oWu pic.twitter.com/ryOSZaeR0X — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) September 5, 2017





After the break, Shakir Hamzah opened the scoring for Singapore just past the hour mark. The left winger took advantage of a couple of deflections in the Turkmenistan box before smashing a half-volley into the bottom corner.



Thumping opener by 🇸🇬's marauding left wingback Shakir Hamzah as he opens the scoring for the hosts in 63rd minute ⚽ https://t.co/jPHIz83oWu pic.twitter.com/ws91ggjDC1 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) September 5, 2017





It was 1-0 to Singapore, and the Lions' first victory in 10 games seemed within reach as they controlled the tie.

But the sucker punch came just 20 minutes later, when Annadurdyev Altymyrat tapped in from five metres out, after a fine cross from the left.



Jalan Besar silenced as Turkmenistan equalize against run of play at #ACQ2019, taking advantage of a 🇸🇬 lapse ⚽ https://t.co/jPHIz83oWu pic.twitter.com/eu0SxDH3SQ — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) September 5, 2017

Singapore's back three could only watch as the team's efforts were undone by a single lapse in concentration.

The result means the 171st-ranked hosts are rooted at the bottom of the group after three games.

The result extended Singapore’s winless run to 10 games in all competitions, having last beaten Cambodia in a friendly in November 2016.

It also prolonged Singapore football’s dismal run of results in 2017, including disappointing defeats in age-group competitions this year.

Singapore next face Turkmenistan away in October in their fourth match in Group E, before facing Bahrain in November and playing Chinese Taipei in March 2018.

The Lions could still qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time since 1984 - provided they win all their remaining group matches.