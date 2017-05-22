Football: Liverpool in Champions League after beating Middlesbrough

Football: Liverpool in Champions League after beating Middlesbrough

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (2nd L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match against Middlesbrough at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP)

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday (May 21), although they will have to play in a qualifying round after finishing fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City.

Needing a win to make sure of a return to Europe's premier club competition, Juergen Klopp's side looked edgy early on but the tension was lifted just before halftime when Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum scored from a clever pass by Roberto Firmino.

In the second half Philippe Coutinho curled in a direct free kick and Adam Lallana added a third goal.

Middlesbrough, who thought they should have had a penalty with the score at 0-0, finished as the lowest Premier League scorers this season with 27 goals.

Source: Reuters