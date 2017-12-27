Football: Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold calls for focus in busy phase

BENGALURU: Liverpool must not dwell on their 5-0 Premier League hammering of basement side Swansea City and turn their attention to more important challenges that lie ahead, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said.

Alexander-Arnold scored his first league goal for the club on Tuesday (Dec 26) while strikes from midfielders Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sealed an easy win over the Welsh side.

Liverpool face Leicester City next before a trip to Burnley and welcome derby rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round in the space of 11 days.

"We know it's important to reflect on the game ... but also leave it behind us because there are plenty more games to come and they're more important than what's happened," Alexander-Arnold told the club's website.

"It's huge because there are two competitions, three games in quick succession, and we need to get the results and the points on board and that's what we'll look to do."

Liverpool are fourth in the league with 38 points after 10 wins, eight draws and two defeats while Saturday's rivals Leicester are eighth.



