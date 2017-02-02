Football: Liverpool's Firmino banned and fined for drink-driving

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 (US$25,000) after admitting to drink-driving on Wednesday (Feb 1).

The Brazilian international was stopped by police while he was driving his Range Rover in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve, Dec 24.

Defending the 25-year-old at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, lawyer Michael Hogan said the incident took place the day after Firmino's family home was targeted by burglars "prepared to use extreme force".

However, in a statement issued after the hearing, Firmino accepted responsibility for his offence.

"I apologise, without reservation, to the club, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters for putting myself in this situation," Firmino said.

"What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example. I promise to everyone in the LFC (Liverpool Football Club) family that I will learn from this mistake, learn from this experience and not repeat it in the future."