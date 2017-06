LIVERPOOL: Liverpool on Thursday (Jun 22) completed the signing of Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from AS Roma for a fee reported to be €39 million (US$43.5 million).

The 25-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Salah, who has also played for Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina, has been capped 52 times, scoring 29 international goals.