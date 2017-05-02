Football: Malaga surprise Sevilla in Andalucian derby

MADRID: Sevilla's chances of automatic Champions League qualification suffered a huge blow on Monday (May 1) as Malaga edged a six-goal Andalusian derby 4-2.

Jorge Sampaoli's men remain three points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid with just three games to go. However, they maintain a five-point lead over Villarreal in the fight for the final Champions League place.

Sevilla had gotten off to a perfect start when Franco Vazquez put the visitors in front on the half hour mark. However, the lead lasted just eight minutes as Pablo Fornals levelled for the hosts.

Former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez continued his brilliant form with his sixth goal in as many games as he pounced on a glaring defensive error from Nico Pareja to drill home at the near post.

Vazquez brought Sevilla level once more with a neat finish from close range. However, Diego Llorente restored Malaga's lead when he rose highest to head home Ramirez's free-kick 13 minutes from time.

And despite Ramirez fluffing his lines from the penalty spot, Juan Carlos slammed home the rebound to round off the scoring. A third straight victory moves Malaga up to 12th.