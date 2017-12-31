Football: Man Utd's Young banned over elbow

LONDON: Manchester United wing-back Ashley Young will miss his side's next three matches after he accepted a violent conduct charge for appearing to elbow Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Young has decided not to contest the charge but did query the suspension.

"Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United's next three matches," an FA spokesman said.

"He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday's game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a regulatory commission."

The 32-year-will miss the New Year's Day match at Everton plus home games with Derby (FA Cup) and Stoke.