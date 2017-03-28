Football: Manchester City fined £35,000 over Liverpool protest

LONDON: Manchester City have been fined £35,000 (US$44,000) by the Football Association for failing to control their players against Liverpool earlier this month.

City pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge last week after several players were seen protesting against the award of a penalty to Liverpool in a Premier League match at Eastlands on Mar 19.

They continued to complain even after James Milner had scored from the spot to give visitors Liverpool the lead in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Following an independent regulatory commission hearing, Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge," said a statement issued by the FA, English football's governing body, on Monday.

"City breached FA Rule E20(a) in that in or around the 50th minute of the game against Liverpool on 19 March 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."