Football: Manchester United confirm United States tour

LONDON: Manchester United confirmed on Monday (Mar 20) they will tour the United States during pre-season.



Jose Mourinho's side, currently fifth in the Premier League, will play in five American cities including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington DC.



Dates and opponents for the matches have not been announced, but some of the games are likely to form part of the International Champions Cup friendly tournament.



"Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums," said United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in a press release.



"We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the US in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer."



Reports suggest Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could also feature in the International Champions Cup.



City recently revealed they will also tour the United States prior to the 2017-18 season, but no further details have been announced.