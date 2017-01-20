Football: Mane helps Senegal reach last eight with Zimbabwe win

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon: Senegal qualified for the African Nations Cup quarter-finals by beating Zimbabwe 2-0 with early goals from Sadio Mane and Henri Saivet in their Group B encounter on Thursday.

They became the first team to reach the last eight after a second straight win, having beaten Tunisia 2-0 on Sunday, and have now emerged as tournament favourites.

Mane, the continent's most expensive player after his 35 million pounds move to Premier League club Liverpool last year, scored after nine minutes with a back post tap-in after Senegal had missed three good chances.

A stunning curling free kick from Saivet four minutes later effectively wrapped up the points and first place in the group.

Earlier, Tunisia beat Algeria 2-1 in Franceville and a draw in their final game will be enough to see them progress.

Mane, who scored an early penalty in Senegal's opening game against Tunisia, was unmarked and needed a simple touch to score after Lazio’s Diao Balde Keita drilled the ball across goal.

By then Zimbabwe were already teetering from a furious onslaught that might have delivered a goal even earlier had Mame Biram Diouf not missed several times.

It was a pattern that continued for the Stoke City striker during the match but it mattered little as Saivet hit a wickedly swerving free kick from outside the area to double the lead.

Diouf’s worst miss came shortly after halftime as he shot wide after being set up by Everton's Idrissa Gueye, another of the Premier League players in the winning lineup.

MANE THWARTED

Mane was clean through just after the hour but his initial effort was smothered by goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva and although he regained possession to chip the ball towards goal the lively forward's second attempt was cleared off the line.

Nyasha Mushekwi had Zimbabwe’s first decent effort in the 72nd minute as they were thoroughly outplayed.

Only Tunisia can also reach six points in the group but Senegal would still be first with a better head-to-head record.

Senegal last reached the knockout phase in 2006, having flopped in the first round at the three tournaments since.

Algeria and Zimbabwe have one point each but could still reach the quarter-finals with wins in their final games against Senegal and Tunisia respectively in which case qualification would be settled by goal difference.

Tunisia will qualify with at least a draw against Zimbabwe even if Algeria win because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ken Ferris)