Football: Mane shines as Liverpool beat Bayern

LONDON: Liverpool kept their unbeaten pre-season record with a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday (Aug 1) and will face Atletico in the final on Wednesday.

Midfielders Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's first two goals and forward Daniel Sturridge added a third late on.

Klopp, the former Borussia Dortmund manager, was not entirely happy with his side's performance but was gratified by the win while Ancelotti, whose side play the German Super Cup this weekend, said his players had underperformed in both attack and defence.

Livepool next face Atletico, who beat Napoli 2-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Sturridge, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons, scored Liverpool's third goal, but immediately pulled up with a thigh injury and was substituted in the 87th minute.

"He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters.

"It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."