Football: Mbappe joins PSG on loan from Monaco

PARIS: France international striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco on a season-long loan, the two clubs announced on Thursday (Aug 31) just hours before the transfer deadline.

"The loan agreement also includes an option to buy which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022," PSG said on the club's website.

According to media reports, the overall transfer fee could rise to €180 million (US$214 million) including add-ons, which would make Mbappe, 18, the second most expensive player in history behind his new team-mate Neymar.