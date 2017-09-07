Football: Mbappe turned down Arsenal to seal PSG switch

LONDON: Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe says he rejected an approach from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in favour of moving to the French giants.

Mbappe spoke with Wenger over the possibility of leaving Monaco to join the Gunners, but instead he decided to return to the French capital.

The 18-year-old France international striker grew up in Paris, playing for Monaco before joining PSG on loan last week, with a deal in place for him to make the move permanent next year for a reported fee of £166 million (US$215 million, €180 million).

Mbappe has now revealed Arsenal's interest, telling the Daily Telegraph: "Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach.

"He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris St Germain was the main option."

Mbappe opted to work under PSG coach Unai Emery in a front line also featuring £200 million world record signing Neymar, who made his blockbuster move from Barcelona in August.

"We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make," Mbappe said.

"It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."