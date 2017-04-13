Football: Monaco beat Dortmund 3-2 after bus attack

DORTMUND, Germany: Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Monaco claimed a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's (Apr 12) rescheduled Champions League quarter-final first leg, a day after a bomb attack on the German team bus led to the game's postponement.

Police ramped up security in the German city following Tuesday's incident and Mbappe bundled Monaco ahead on 19 minutes with Sven Bender heading into his own net to compound Dortmund's problems.

Ousmane Dembele pulled one back on 57 minutes but Mbappe's second goal left Monaco in a commanding position despite Shinji Kagawa's late strike for the home side.