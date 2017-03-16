Channel NewsAsia

Football: Monaco dump Man City out of Champions League

Tiemoue Bakayoko's superb header fired Monaco into the Champions League quarter-finals as Wednesday's 3-1 victory condemned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to a painful exit on away goals.

Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match against Manchester City at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. (Pascal GUYOT/AFP)

Trailing 5-3 from the first leg in England, first-half strikes from teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho put the home side in control of the return clash at the Stade Louis II.

Leroy Sane's 71st-minute goal handed City a 6-5 advantage on aggregate, but Bakayoko turned home Thomas Lemar's free-kick 13 minutes from time as Monaco claimed a famous win.

