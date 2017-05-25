Football: Monaco swoop for Tielemans in '€25 million' deal

MONACO: Highly-regarded Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans was signed by French champions Monaco on Wednesday (May 24) on a five-year deal reported to be worth €25 million (US$28 million).

The 20-year-old Tielemans, who has three caps for Belgium, played 139 times for Anderlecht in the Belgian league while also featuring in 36 European games.

He is also the youngest footballer to appear in the Champions League at 16 years, four months and 25 days.

Tielemans had an outstanding season at Anderlecht, scoring 13 goals in 37 games.

His deal with Monaco will keep himn at the Stade Louis II until June 2022.

