Football: Monaco to face PSG in French League Cup final

PARIS: Radamel Falcao pounced on a goalkeeping blunder to send Monaco through to the French League Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-0 win over Nancy on Wednesday (Jan 25).

The Colombian scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time after a calamitous error from Nancy keeper Guy Roland Ndy Assembe left Falcao to head into an empty net.

Leonardo Jardim's side will face record six-time champions PSG, who have lifted the trophy each of the past three years, for the title at Parc OL in Lyon on April 1.

League leaders Monaco head to the Parc des Princes for a crucial showdown with Paris this weekend, but first they had to navigate a home semi-final against a revitalised Nancy outfit unbeaten in seven matches.

Falcao headed wide from a Djibril Sidibe cross as Monaco threatened with half-time approaching, while Ndy Assembe denied teenage striker Kylian Mbappe with his legs before twice saving smartly from Thomas Lemar.

But a dreadful mistake just before the interval gifted Falcao with the breakthrough.

Jemerson's hopeful flick-on bounced innocuously into the Nancy area, but as Ndy Assembe marched out to claiming the bouncing ball it skimmed off his fingertips and allowed an obliging Falcao to nod home.

Ndy Assembe prevented Sidibe from adding a second on 50 minutes with a flying stop to his left, while substitute Valere Germain steered narrowly wide as Monaco sought to kill off Nancy's challenge.

Julien Cetout volleyed past Danijel Subasic's right-hand post and the midfielder missed an even better chance moments later when he prodded wide with just the Monaco goalkeeper to beat.

But Nancy, who won their only title in 2006, were unable to conjure up an equaliser.

On Tuesday, holders Paris Saint-Germain reached the final for the fourth year in succession as Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria both scored twice in a 4-1 victory at Bordeaux.