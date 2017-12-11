Football: Mourinho clashes with Manchester City players - Reports

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho became involved in a physical confrontation with Manchester City's players after complaining about their post-derby celebrations, according to British media reports late on Sunday (Dec 10).

The Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph said Mourinho went to City's changing room following United's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford because he felt their noisy celebrations were disrespectful.

The newspapers reported Mourinho had a verbal altercation with City goalkeeper Ederson before having water and milk thrown at him by City's players and being hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

The Mail said United's security had to break up a brawl involving 20 players and staff members from both clubs, which was said to have occurred near the Old Trafford tunnel.

City moved 11 points clear of second-placed United as Nicolas Otamendi's second-half strike gave the visitors a record-equalling 14th successive Premier League victory, further enhancing their status as red-hot favourites for the title.

The reports of the Mourinho incident brought to mind the "Battle of the Buffet" that erupted after United beat Arsenal in October 2004, when Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas threw pizza at United manager Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Mourinho admitted that the Premier League title race is all but over after Manchester City delivered a hammer blow to Manchester United's challenge with a 2-1 win.

Mourinho felt Pep Guardiola's side rode their luck at Old Trafford, with Ander Herrera booked for diving after a tackle by Otamendi that the hosts claimed was worthy of a penalty.

But he conceded his old rival Guardiola is highly likely to lead City to the title.

Asked if the race was over, Mourinho said: "Probably, yes.

"I'm pretty sure everyone is going to fight for points and try and reduce the distance, but the advantage is a very good one.

"Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them.

"They are lucky, they have decisions in their favour."

Mourinho was furious with referee Michael Oliver's decision not to award a penalty for the Otamendi challenge on Herrera.

"My first reaction is I feel sorry for Michael Oliver because he had a very good match but unfortunately he made an important mistake," he said.

"The result was made with a big penalty not given. That would have been 2-2 with 20 minutes to go. It was a crucial mistake."

Mourinho was equally unhappy with the sloppy United defending that gifted City their goals.

"They scored two goals which were quite unbelievable to concede. Two bad goals," he said.

"We did enough to win the game? It depends on your perspective. They had more of the ball and apparently more control because they kept the ball more than us."