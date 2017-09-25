Football: Neymar earns €3m per month at PSG: Report

BERLIN: Brazil superstar Neymar earns just over €3 million a month at Paris Saint-Germain, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

The magazine, using Football Leaks as a source, claims the 25-year-old Neymar, who cost PSG €222 million (US$265 million) from Barcelona, earns €36.8 million per year - a monthly salary of exactly €3,069,520.

The Spiegel claims Neymar earned €54 million at Barcelona last season, €8.5 million more than Lionel Messi, considered one of the world's best - and highest paid - players alongside Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.