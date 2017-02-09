Football: Nice, Lyon rebound from derby setbacks

PARIS: Wylan Cyprien's scorching strike kept Nice within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Monaco following Wednesday's (Feb 8) 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne.

Cyprien rifled in the only goal after just seven minutes at the Allianz Riviera as Nice bounced back from Saturday's heavy defeat at Cote d'Azur and title rivals Monaco.

Nice moved back level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain after just a second win in six league matches.

Alexandre Lacazette scored his 19th goal of the season as Lyon produced an encouraging response in the wake of last weekend's damaging Rhone derby defeat to thrash Nancy 4-0.

Mathieu Valbuena curled in a superb 39th-minute opener with his final touch before hobbling off injured at Parc OL, while Nabil Fekir grabbed a second before half-time.

Lacazette then struck from the penalty spot after substitute Memphis Depay was fouled in the area, with the ex-Manchester United winger netting his first goal for his new club to cap the rout.

Dimitri Payet was set to make his first Marseille start since his controversial return to the club from West Ham in Wednesday's late game against Guingamp.

On Tuesday, first-half goals from Kamil Glik and Kylian Mbappe ensured Monaco remained top of the table after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain needed an injury-time winner from Brazilian Lucas to secure a 2-1 victory over Lille after a goalkeeping blunder from Alphonse Areola allowed Nicolas de Preville to cancel out Edinson Cavani's league-leading 23rd goal of the season.

French Ligue 1 results:

Lyon 4 Nancy 0

Nice 1 Saint-Etienne 0

Angers 0 Rennes 0

Metz 2 Dijon 1

Lorient 1 Toulouse 1

Marseille 2 Guingamp 0

Bastia vs Nantes - postponed