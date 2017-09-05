Football: NZ win Oceania qualifiers, face playoff for World Cup spot

REUTERS: Myer Bevan's first international goal and an own goal by Haddis Gagame was enough for New Zealand to advance to an inter-continental playoff for the 2018 World Cup finals following a 2-2 draw with the Solomon Islands on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The result in the final round of Oceania qualifying gave New Zealand an 8-3 aggregate victory following a 6-1 win in the first leg in Auckland.

Micah Lea'alafa slotted a first-half penalty, while captain Henry Fa'arado did the same in the second half for the home side, who took advantage of sweltering conditions in Honiara to put in a better performance than they did last Friday.

New Zealand, who qualified for the 1982 and 2010 World Cup finals, now face the fifth-placed South American side - currently twice champions Argentina - in a two-legged playoff in November.