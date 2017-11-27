Football: Pardew reveals West Brom talks

LONDON: Alan Pardew has held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the struggling Premier League club's vacant manager's job.

After former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic rejected Albion's interest, it is ex-Crystal Palace chief Pardew who has emerged as the leading contender to replace Tony Pulis, who was sacked earlier this week.

Pardew worked with West Brom technical director Nick Hammond during his spell in charge of Reading and is available, having been out of work since being sacked by Palace in December 2016.

Asked on Sunday about recent reports that he had spoken with West Brom, Pardew told Sky Sports: "I've had discussions with them. Obviously it is an attractive job so we'll see where it goes.

"It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager and if it is me then it is me.

"They've got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are.

"I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement in there so hopefully that's what they'll do."

Pulis was sacked on Nov 20 following a run of just two wins in 21 Premier League matches.

Gary Megson, who managed West Brom between 2000 and 2004, is Albion's caretaker boss and guided the team to a 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Saturday.

Megson is likely to remain in charge for 17th placed Albion's home game against Newcastle on Tuesday.