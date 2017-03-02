Football: Paris SG reach French Cup quarter-finals

PARIS: Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani both came off the bench to score late as French Cup holders Paris Saint-Germain waded past second-tier Niort 2-0 in a rain-soaked last-16 tie on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The Argentine midfielder bundled in a free-kick from Christopher Nkunku on 78 minutes before Cavani struck his 36th goal of the season deep into stoppage time as PSG prevailed amidst a torrential downpour in western France.

The capital club have won the competition each of the past two seasons and are bidding for a record-breaking 11th title after matching Marseille's haul by beating their arch rivals in last year's final.

Twice former winners Guingamp, who lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2014, saw off third-tier Quevilly 2-1 with second-half goals from Alexandre Mendy and Nill de Pauw.

Marseille host Ligue 1 leaders Monaco in the tie of the round at the Stade Velodrome in Wednesday's late game.