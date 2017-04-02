Football: Payet rescues Marseille at home to Dijon

PARIS: Dimitri Payet scored a sublime free-kick to salvage a point for Marseille in a 1-1 home draw against relegation-threatened Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday (Apr 1).

Dijon arrived at the Stade Velodrome above the bottom three only on goal difference but grabbed a surprise lead in first-half injury time when Gregory Sertic bundled a corner into his own net.

Marseille replied three minutes into the second half as Payet drilled into the top corner from 25 yards for his third league goal since rejoining his former club from West Ham.

Julio Tavares then twice went close to scoring for Dijon but was foiled by Yohann Pele, the Marseille goalkeeper denying the visitors a shock win in stoppage time as he forced the Cape Verde forward's effort away with his legs.

Marseille remained in fifth and in position to qualify for next season's Europa League, but Rudi Garcia's side could be overtaken by both Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

"If we play like this, we'll be watching the Europa League on television. We thought that with being Marseille it was enough to just turn up and win," raged Garcia.

"Tonight our rivals (for Europe) must be laughing ... We drop two points at Lille (0-0 on Mar 17) and against Dijon and next we go to Toulouse. We're going to have to wake up."

On Sunday Bordeaux visit third-placed Nice, who could move back to within four points of the summit with leaders Monaco facing Paris Saint-Germain later in the French League Cup final in Lyon.