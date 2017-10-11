Football: Portugal, France claim 2018 World Cup spots

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and France earned places at the 2018 World Cup following wins over Switzerland and Belarus respectively on Tuesday (Oct 10).

A Johan Djourou own goal and an Andre Silva strike secured a 2-0 win for Portugal in Lisbon, while Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored as France downed Belarus 2-1 in Paris.

The Netherlands failed to reach the finals as they could only beat Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday when they needed an unlikely 7-0 victory.

Elimination is fresh humiliation for the nation that reached the 2010 World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later, after they also missed out on Euro 2016 qualification.

World Cup 2018 qualifying results in the European zone:

At Paris

France 2 Belarus 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2 Sweden 0

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 1 Bulgaria 1

At Lisbon

Portugal 2 Switzerland 0

At Budapest

Hungary 1 Faroe Islands 0

At Riga

Latvia 4 Andorra 0

At Brussels

Belgium 4 Cyprus 0

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece 4 Gibraltar 0

At Tallinn

Estonia 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2