Football: Portugal, France claim 2018 World Cup spots

Portugal’s midfielder Joao Mario celebrates with teammates Andre Silva (centre) and Bernardo Silva after Switzerland's defender Johan Djourou scored an own goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B qualifier football match. (JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP)
PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and France earned places at the 2018 World Cup following wins over Switzerland and Belarus respectively on Tuesday (Oct 10).

A Johan Djourou own goal and an Andre Silva strike secured a 2-0 win for Portugal in Lisbon, while Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored as France downed Belarus 2-1 in Paris.

The Netherlands failed to reach the finals as they could only beat Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday when they needed an unlikely 7-0 victory.

Elimination is fresh humiliation for the nation that reached the 2010 World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later, after they also missed out on Euro 2016 qualification.

World Cup 2018 qualifying results in the European zone:

At Paris
France 2 Belarus 1

At Amsterdam
Netherlands 2 Sweden 0

At Luxembourg
Luxembourg 1 Bulgaria 1

At Lisbon
Portugal 2 Switzerland 0

At Budapest
Hungary 1 Faroe Islands 0

At Riga
Latvia 4 Andorra 0

At Brussels
Belgium 4 Cyprus 0

At Piraeus, Greece
Greece 4 Gibraltar 0

At Tallinn
Estonia 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

