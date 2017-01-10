Football: Premier League big guns get favourable FA Cup draws

LONDON: Holders Manchester United and Premier League leaders Chelsea were both handed favourable home draws on Monday (Jan 9) against second-tier opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United host nearby Wigan Athletic, the 2012-13 FA Cup winners, at Old Trafford while Chelsea will also be strong favourites to go through when they play Brentford at Stamford Bridge in a west London derby.

Wigan are just one place off the foot of the Championship and in a relegation battle. Brentford are mid-table.

If Plymouth Argyle can pull off a shock in their home replay with Liverpool their reward will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, also of the Championship.

Manchester City travel to either Bolton or Crystal Palace and local pride will be at stake when Derby host Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur will expect to beat Wycombe Wanderers, of the fourth tier, at White Hart Lane, but Arsenal face a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will play home to Cambridge or Leeds if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The ties will take place Jan 27-30.

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:

Tottenham vs Wycombe

Derby vs Leicester

Oxford vs Birmingham or Newcastle

Sutton or AFC Wimbledon vs Leeds

Liverpool or Plymouth vs Wolves

Southampton or Norwich vs Arsenal

Ipswich or Lincoln vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Brentford

Manchester United vs Wigan

Millwall vs Watford

Rochdale vs Huddersfield

Sunderland or Burnley vs Bristol City or Fleetwood

Blackburn vs Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham vs Hull

Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley

Bolton or Crystal Palace vs Manchester City