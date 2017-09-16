Football: Promoted Hanover top Bundesliga

BERLIN: Promoted Hanover 96 went provisionally top of the German Bundesliga on Friday when a 2-0 win over Hamburg saw them climb above Dortmund and Hoffenheim.

Those three teams had been level on seven points going into the weekend where Dortmund play Cologne and Hoffenheim take on Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

On Friday, goals from a Martin Harnik tap in on 50 minutes and and a close range shot from substitute Ihlas Bebou after 81 minutes saw Hanover take their impressive unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

Champions Bayern Munich are down in sixth place ahead of their Saturday clash with Mainz 05.

Last season promoted RB Leipzig also went top at this stage albeit with eight points, and went on to finish runners up, grabbing a spot in the Champions League.