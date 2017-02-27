Football: PSG sweep aside Marseille in Ligue 1

PARIS: Edinson Cavani bagged his 35th goal of a spectacular season as Paris Saint Germain swept aside Marseille 5-1 on Sunday (Feb 26) in "Le Classique" to move second in Ligue 1.

The reigning French champions are three points behind prolific league leaders Monaco and level with Nice, but go second thanks to a better goal difference in what has become a three-way tussle for the title.

A Stade Velodrome record 65,252 packed into the stands in the hopes of seeing a Marseille side buoyed by fresh investment and the return of Dimitri Payet derail their old rival's title charge.

But the vociferous home fans were silenced after just six minutes when skipper Thiago Silva rose to powerfully nod the ball back across goal and fellow Brazilian defender Marquinhos headed home unchallenged.

Payet, who forced his way out of West Ham in the winter transfer window for €30 million (US$32 million), had Marseille's first real chance when he flashed a long-distance strike just wide on the quarter hour.

A minute later however it was 2-0 when the Argentine attacking midfielder Javier Pastore - recalled after injury at the expense of Julian Draxler - cleverly dinked the ball through to Cavani, who poked in past the advancing Yohann Pele in the home goal to continue his deadly form in front of goal.

It was the Uruguayan predator's 35th goal in all competitions this term and 26th in the league.

Cavani might have had a second on 23 minutes as PSG dominated, but he miscued his scissor kick over with the goal gaping.

The second half was more of the same and it was 3-0 on 50 minutes when another Brazilian, Lucas Moura, profited from poor defending to prod in from close range.

Blaise Matuidi claimed the assist but it was Pastore, back in boss Unai Emery's starting XI and back to fitness, who provided a classy touch on the way.

Emery replaced Pastore with Draxler early in the second half and just after the hour the German international made it 4-0, firing in first time after a pinpoint Thomas Meunier cross.

Marseille grabbed a 70th-minute consolation through Rod Fanni, before Matuidi made it a rout with the goal of the night, steering the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.

The heavy defeat leaves Marseille in seventh.

Earlier, Manchester United flop Memphis Depay struck twice as Lyon, a distant fourth, smashed Metz 5-0.

Nerveless Fabinho chipped in a late penalty as Monaco beat Guingamp 2-1 away on Saturday to move clear at the top.

Nice were also winners, but they made hard work of it too, coming from behind to beat Montpellier 2-1 on Friday.