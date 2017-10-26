Football: Rangers sack manager Caixinha

GLASGOW: Pedro Caixinha was sacked as Rangers manager after just seven months in charge, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Thursday (Oct 26).

"The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately," read a statement from the Glasgow giants.

Rangers are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership but already eight points behind leaders and arch Glasgow rivals Celtic, the reigning champions, only 10 games into the season.

The Rangers board took the decision to end Portuguese coach Caixinha's difficult time at Ibrox following Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with lowly Kilmarnock.

Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will now take caretaker charge of the first team for the second time this year when Rangers travel to Edinburgh for a match against Hearts on Saturday.

"Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available."