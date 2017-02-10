Football: Red-card Suarez to miss Spanish Cup final

MADRID: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will miss the Spanish Cup final after picking up a two-match tournament ban for his sending off and subsequent refusal to go to the dressing rooms in a tense semi-final with Atletico Madrid in midweek.

The Uruguayan picked up a second yellow card for elbowing in a heated semi-final second leg.

"He took way too long to leave the pitch and then when he did he hung out in the tunnel instead of going to the changing rooms," the Spanish Federation explained when giving Suarez a two-game ban instead of one.

Suarez scored the goal that gave Barca a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Tuesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

The defending champions now play Alaves on May 27 in their fourth straight final. Suarez will miss that game as well as the opening tie in next season's Spanish Cup.