Football: Rodriguez caps perfect year for Zidane's Real

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane celebrated a spectacular first year in charge of Real Madrid as James Rodriguez scored twice to set the European champions firmly on course for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 3-0 last 16, first leg win over Sevilla.

Not even the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo could halt Real's now 38-game unbeaten run as Rodriguez took full advantage of a rare start by blasting home the opener from outside the box after just 10 minutes.

Raphael Varane headed home a second and Rodriguez added Real's third from the penalty spot before half-time.

"The first 45 minutes were physically and technically almost perfect," said Zidane.

The margin of Real's win will be of particular comfort to Zidane with next week's second leg (Jan 12) now appearing a formality amidst a hectic schedule that could see Real play 21 times in 11 weeks.

Madrid started a second consecutive home game without any of their first-choice front three as Karim Benzema was left on the bench, Ronaldo rested altogether and Gareth Bale still sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.

However, having enjoyed a rare 17-day break since their last outing in winning the Club World Cup against Japanese champions Kashima Antlers, Real started brightly.

"We have a great squad and the players are happy when they see their teammates who have played less getting the chance to play," added Zidane.

"We are still missing players through injury. That is something we can't change, but when someone else comes in and plays well the coach is always happy."

Rodriguez claimed after being overlooked once more during the Club World Cup that he would consider his future in January, but made the most of a rare start with a spectacular opener after just 10 minutes.

Casemiro thundered into a challenge to dispossess Steven N'Zonzi midway inside the Sevilla half and Rodriguez dispatched the loose ball off the inside of the post from outside the area.

Luka Modric then nearly capped a brilliant team move for a second moments later when his overhead kick flew inches wide from Dani Carvajal's cut-back.

Real were relentless before the break and another Carvajal cross was caught flush on the volley from Marcelo to sting the palms of Sergio Rico.

However, from the resulting corner, Varane was left completely unmarked to power home Toni Kroos's delivery.

Alvaro Morata then shot straight at Rico with another glaring opportunity.

Yet, Sevilla should have gotten themselves firmly back in the tie 11 minutes before half-time when Joaquin Correa was played clean through on goal and after his initial effort was saved by Kiko Casilla, Vicente Iborra sliced wide with the goal gaping.

Instead, Sevilla found themselves 3-0 down at the break as Mariano was adjudged to have pushed Modric inside the area and Rodriguez stepped up to convert from the spot.

"We were overrun in the first-half, which is something that hasn't happened to us in a long time," said Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli.

"We have to rediscover the characteristics with which we ended 2016 as soon as possible."

There was far fewer goalmouth action at either end after the break.

Morata fluffed lines from Marcelo's pinpoint cross with Rodriguez waiting to apply the finish touch for his hat-trick, but Real were happy to settle on their lead, whilst Sevilla appeared to accept that the tie is already now beyond them.

Earlier, Real Sociedad also took a huge step towards the last eight as Willian Jose, Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal were on target in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.

Second division Alcorcon and Cordoba drew 0-0 in the night's other tie.

Barcelona continue their defence of the Cup on Thursday when they travel to Athletic Bilbao for the first leg of their last 16 clash.