MADRID: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday (Jun 13) accused of a 14.7 million euro tax evasion through offshore companies, the public prosecutor's office in Madrid announced.

The Portuguese footballer was accused of "four crimes against the public treasury between 2011-14... which involves tax fraud of 14,768,897 euros (US$16.5m, £12.9m)", the office said in a statement.