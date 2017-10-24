Football: Ronaldo leads Real Madrid's FIFA awards triumph

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning last season saw him win the 2017 Best FIFA men's player of the year trophy as Real Madrid dominated a star-studded awards ceremony in London on Monday (Oct 23).

The Portuguese ace, who has scored 44 goals in just 48 games for club and country so far this calendar year, played a major role in Real winning both La Liga and the Champions League.

He scored twice in a 4-1 win over Juventus in the continental final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Jun 3.

Ronaldo saw off competition from longstanding Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, the world's most expensive player.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane took the corresponding manager of the year award, with the Spanish giants providing five players in the FIFA team of the year.

Football coach Zinedine Zidane receives The Best FIFA Men's Coach award during the The Best FIFA 2017 Awards at the Palladium Theatre in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo won the inaugural Best FIFA men's player of the year award last year following the end of a six-year merger between the FIFA honour and the Ballon D'Or.

The 32-year-old previously won the FIFA World Player of the Year award, the precursor to the Best FIFA award, in 2008.

"Thanks a lot for voting for me," said the former Manchester United favourite after receiving his trophy from Argentina great Diego Maradona and Brazil's Ronaldo at the London Palladium theatre.

"I mention Leo and Neymar, great to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, they all support me all year.

"We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards," he added. "I am really glad, this is a great moment for me. I have fans all over the world."

Zidane won out ahead of Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri to be crowned men's coach of the year after becoming the first man to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

"I'd like to thank all of the players for making this possible," said Zidane. "This is a very special prize."

Real's superb campaign was recognised in a FIFA XI that featured Ronaldo and club-mates Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos.

The XI also included FIFA's goalkeeper of the year, Gianluigi Buffon.

AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci and PSG's Dani Alves were in the defence, with Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta in a side also featuring Messi and Neymar.

GIROUD WINS BEST GOAL

Juventus and Italy shot-stopper Buffon topped a three-strong shortlist for the goalkeeper award ahead of Real's Keylor Navas and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer.

"It is a great honour to receive this award at my age," said the 39-year-old Buffon. "I would like to finish with a fantastic victory for Italy next summer (at the 2018 World Cup in Russia)."

Monday also saw the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2017 go to Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal and France forward Olivier Giroud collects his award after winning The 2017 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London. (Ben STANSALL/AFP)

The France striker received the award named in honour of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas for a spectacular 'scorpion-kick' against Crystal Palace in January.

"I'm delighted to receive this trophy today in front of legends of football," said Giroud.

The Frenchman's flicked volley with his left foot that went in off the crossbar won ahead of goals from Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos, 18, and South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

Meanwhile tournament hosts the Netherlands' achievement in winning their first major female football title, the 2017 Women's European Championship, was recognised with Women's Coach of the Year and Player of the Year awards for Sarina Wiegman and Lieke Martens respectively.

Supporters of Celtic won the Fan Award for the way they marked the 50th anniversary of the 'Lisbon Lions' European Cup triumph that saw the Glasgow side become the first British club to lift the trophy after they beat Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.

The Fair Play award went to Francis Kone for saving the life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who nearly suffocated as a result of swallowing his tongue during a Czech league match in February.

Voting for the bulk of the awards was equally weighted between national team captains and coaches, media and fans.