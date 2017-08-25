Football: Ronaldo named UEFA player of season for 2016-2017

MONACO: Cristiano Ronaldo was named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017 on Thursday (Aug 24) after a campaign which saw the Portuguese superstar help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League double.

It was the third time that Ronaldo had won the award which was presented on the sidelines of the Champions League group stage draw.

His great rival Lionel Messi has won the prize on two occasions and could pave the way for him to capture a fifth Ballon d'Or title.