Football: Ronaldo named UEFA player of season for 2016-2017

Sport

Football: Ronaldo named UEFA player of season for 2016-2017

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the trophy after he was awarded the title of UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017 at the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco. (VALERY HACHE/AFP)
(Updated: )

MONACO: Cristiano Ronaldo was named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017 on Thursday (Aug 24) after a campaign which saw the Portuguese superstar help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League double.

It was the third time that Ronaldo had won the award which was presented on the sidelines of the Champions League group stage draw.

His great rival Lionel Messi has won the prize on two occasions and could pave the way for him to capture a fifth Ballon d'Or title.

Source: AFP/de