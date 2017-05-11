Football: Rooney says he wants to stay at Man United

MANCHESTER: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney wants to remain at Old Trafford next season despite his lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho, he said on Wednesday (May 10).

Rooney, 31, has made only 22 starts across all competitions this season and has been linked with a move to either the Chinese Super League or former club Everton.

When the subject of his future arose during a press conference to preview Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, he said: "I've been at this club 13 years. Of course I want to play football."

Pressed as to whether his preference would be to continue playing for United, he replied: "Of course."

Rooney became United's all-time leading scorer this season, but he is expected to drop to the bench against Celta at Old Trafford, where Mourinho's side will be defending a 1-0 lead from last week's first leg.

He adopted a philosophical stance when asked about his new status as a squad player, but again reiterated that he would like to be playing more regularly.

"Football changes. You have different periods, different challenges in your career," said the England striker.

"This season of course I've not played as much as I'd have liked to, but that's the way it's panned out. I've tried to help the team on and off the pitch and tried to help us win.

"I haven't thrown my toys out of the pram. I haven't made a big fuss of it. But of course I'm a football player and I want to play football.

"The more I can play, the better for me and the more I feel I can help the team."