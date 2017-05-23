Football: Sahil Suhaimi seals move to Sarawak FA

SINGAPORE: National striker Sahil Suhaimi has signed for Sarawak FA, the Malaysian Super League (MSL) team confirmed on Tuesday (May 23).



The 24-year-old, who joined Burnley Football Club for a month-long training stint in April, will now play for the Crocs, who are trying to avoid relegation this season.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Sarawak said Sahil Suhaimi made the decision to join the club after his stint with Burnley and he has stated his determination to bring back a positive atmosphere among the fans.







Sarawak are lying second from bottom in the 12-team MSL, and were booted out of the Malaysian FA Cup quarter-finals at the end of last month.



Prior to his stint with Burnley, Sahil played for Tampines Rovers in the S.League. He last featured in the MSL in 2015 as part of the LionsXII team under coach Fandi Ahmad.