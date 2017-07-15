Football: Schurrle strike gives Dortmund 3-2 win in Japan

SAITAMA: Germany forward Andre Schurrle smashed a late winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Japan's Urawa Reds 3-2 on their Far East preseason tour on Saturday (Jul 15).

Turkey striker Emre Mor scored a quickfire double to cancel out Shinzo Kuroki's volleyed opener, before Reds defender Wataru Endo restored parity with a free header five minutes from time in Saitama.

But there was still time for Schurrle to give Dortmund a winning start to their Asian tour as he rifled home from an acute angle with two minutes remaining, much to the relief of new Dortmund manager Peter Bosz.

The Dutchman had cut a forlorn figure in Dortmund's 3-2 humbling by fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen in their opening preseason game earlier this week but his side looked sharper against Urawa despite stifling humidity.

Japan playmaker Shinji Kagawa, who dislocated his shoulder playing in a World Cup qualifier last month, did not play after extending his contract with the Bundesliga club until 2020 on Friday.

"I really wanted to get on but but we came here to win so it's nice to get the result," said the former Manchester United midfielder.

"It's a new start for us so we all need to do is pull together and work hard for the new coach."

The match was also notable for Germany Mario Gotze's return to action for the first time since January after being diagnosed with metabolic problems.

Dortmund, who face a summer bidding war for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly the front-runners for the Gabon hitman's signature, play AC Milan in Guangzhou on Tuesday.