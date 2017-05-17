Football: Selvaraj steps down as head coach of Young Lions

SINGAPORE: The head coach of S-League side Garena Young Lions, V Selvaraj, has resigned from his post, a few months before the Southeast Asian Games in August.



This was announced on Wednesday (May 17) by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), which said Selvaraj resigned "due to family reasons".

Young Lions players, who form the bulk of the national Under-22 team, will be led by National Youth Teams head coach Richard Tardy until the SEA Games, said FAS.

Garena Young Lions coach V Selvaraj, getting his players in shape for the new S-League season. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Selvaraj, a former S-League player, has been Young Lions coach for about six months, having been appointed just last November.

"I have decided, after much consideration, to step down due to family reasons," said Selvaraj.



"I greatly appreciate the various opportunities given to me, including the appointment as head coach of the Garena Young Lions – a very young but talented team," he added. "Our boys have done very well over the past few months and have been unlucky not to have secured better results against the professional teams in the league ... I am confident that Richard will lead this team to greater heights."

The FAS said it will start the search for a new permanent head coach for the Garena Young Lions.