Football: Shanghai SIPG warn fans over Oscar protest

SHANGHAI: Shanghai SIPG told fans to "be free of arrogance and rashness" after angry supporters of the Chinese Super League club lashed out at an eight-game ban slapped on star player Oscar.

The Brazilian international was hit with the ban last week for triggering an all-out brawl in a CSL clash at Guangzhou R&F, while three others were also handed lesser suspensions.

Oscar has made no public comment on his lengthy ban, but he was pictured on social media before his suspension wearing a white T-shirt with the words "NOTHING TO DO, NOTHING TO SAY".

During last weekend's 4-1 home thumping of Henan Jianye, the first game of Oscar's ban, fellow Brazilian Hulk wore a T-shirt with the same phrase and fans displayed a banner saying the same thing.

But on Tuesday the Shanghai club, currently second in the CSL under manager Andre Villas-Boas, published an open letter on social media urging fans to move on.

"The club very much thanks all the SIPG fans' love to us and we are deeply moved by the fans' passion," the club said, referring to the large banner echoing the new Oscar catchphrase.

"However, we have to say, this type of irrational behaviour will inevitably cause a bad social impact to SIPG, SIPG players and SIPG fans and it is against our initial intention of 'positive energy in Shanghai'."

The club told fans to "cherish and maintain our good image together and to keep a clear head. Be free of arrogance and rashness..."

Oscar, 25, an Asian-record, €60-million capture this season from Chelsea, will not return until August and will miss next month's top-of-the-table clash with Guangzhou Evergrande while he serves his ban.

After Sunday's big win he tweeted a photo of the banner supporting him and wrote: "Great win yesterday and thank you for your support. Let's go together!!!"