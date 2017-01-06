Football: Silva named as new manager of struggling Hull

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Hull City appointed Marco Silva as manager for the rest of the season on Thursday (Jan 5).

The 39-year-old Portuguese - who guided Olympiakos to the Greek title last term before resigning - replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Silva's first match in charge of the bottom-placed club will be Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with fellow relegation battlers Swansea City.

"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam in a statement on the club's website.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status."

Silva first distinguished himself in his home country with Estoril and then coached Sporting Lisbon to a Portuguese Cup victory in 2015 but he was then sacked for not wearing a club suit in the technical area.

He will receive some funds for new players, said Allam, whose parsimonious approach to the transfer market before the season started saw Steve Bruce walk out.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window," said Allam.

Silva, a former defender who played just two top-flight matches, will bring with him his own backroom staff, Allam having sacked their predecessors on Wednesday.